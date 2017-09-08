‘The Current War’ trailer: Benedict and Shannon lock horns over electricity system

Conflict in theories is essential for science to make advancements, for that gives scope for endless possibilities. One such infamous conflict in the branch arose in the nineteenth century when electricity stalwarts Thomas Alva Edison and George Westinghouse locked horns over an electricity system.

Whilst the former proposed the system through the means of direct current, George prevailed over his bête noir’s direct current theory with his theory of alternating current.

Such was the scale of the dispute, that it went down in history named as ‘War of Currents’ or even ‘Battle of Currents’. But come November, and we could all revisit the epic battle through the lens of Alfonso Gomez-Rejon.

In the official teaser of his upcoming period drama The Current War, Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon will portray the aforementioned veteran inventors and delve us through the intriguing ‘war’.

The recently released trailer shows Benedict as Edison who founded electricity and now brainstorms around ways to create distributions systems to spread electricity throughout the globe. Rivaling him in this cause is a “businessman” Westinghouse, played by Shannon, who proposes a contrasting theory to the same objective.

The Current War will see ‘Sherlock’ Benedict portraying a renowned scientist for the second time, after his exploits as Alan Turing in The Imitation Game in 2014. Also starring in the movie will be Nicholas Hoult, Katherine Waterston and Tom Holland, the new face behind the spider mask.

Though Benedict and Holland will share the screen in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, this movie will depict their on-screen chemistry for the first time.

Co-produced by Bazelevs Company and Thunder Road Pictures and distributed by The Weinstein Company, The Current War is set to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival on 9 September 2017. The movie releases on 24 November 2017.