The Children’s Media Conference is a game changer with ‘Playground’ 2019

The Children’s Media Conference (CMC) is set to launch Playground, its interactive digital art exhibition for children, families and CMC delegates, on 25 June at the Site Gallery, Sheffield. Running this year for two weeks from the 25 to 30 June and the 2 to 7 July 2019, the exhibition is now in its fourth year and will focus on the theme of Game/Changers, showcasing reinterpretations and remakes of seminal toys, games and experiences developed over the last 40 years.

The Children’s Media Conference co-founder and director Kathy Loizou said: “We are delighted that Playground continues to grow, this year doubling its stay at the Site Gallery, and garnering a 2019 Sheffield Digital Award in recognition of the innovation at the heart of the project. We look forward to bringing the experience to even more local families and children, and enjoying the interpretations of this year’s theme, Game/Changers.”

This year, Playground’s 2018 iteration was presented the Best Digital Arts & Culture Project award at the inaugural Sheffield Digital Awards 2019. Curated by CMC, artists and designers in this year’s line-up include Pippin Barr, Bennett Foddy, La Sophiste and Sensible Object, a new commission by Site Gallery’s Society of Explorers and the MakEY project organised and run by The University of Sheffield, School of Education.

Site Gallery artistic director and the show’s curator Sharna Jackson said, “I’m thrilled that Playground has come home to Site Gallery and we’ve been able to double the exhibition’s run from one week to two. I cannot wait to see children and their families at the Gallery enjoying Game/Changers.”

The exhibition is suitable for five to 12 year olds but everyone is welcome to drop-in free of charge during opening hours. For children with sensory requirements, Playground will host a quiet hour on the mornings of 29 June and 6 July.