‘The Burden’, ‘Over the Wall’ win Cristal Awards at Annecy 2017

To wind up these six days of intense screenings, rich in discoveries and emotions, the annual closing ceremony revealed the much awaited winners of Annecy 2017 at the Annecy Town Hall.
Alternating between prizes and surprises with exclusive screenings of such shorts as the world premiere of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Puppy! or Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Romain Segaud’s Two Snails Set Off, the evening rewarded a host of short films and features.
Among the 216 films selected for the official competition, 17 projects received awards, including Sweden’s Min Börda (The Burden), directed by Niki Lindroth Von Bahr, which was given the Cristal for a Short Film, and Japanese director Masaaki Yuasa’s Lu Over the Wall, which received the Cristal for a Feature Film.
Swiss animator Georges Schwizgebel was given the Honorary Cristal Award to commemorate his prolific career.
Here is a complete list of the winners:
TV AND COMMISSIONED FILMS
Commissioned Films
Jury Award
Moby “Are You Lost in the World Like Me?”
Steve Cutts
STEVE CUTTS (USA, UK)
Cristal for a Commissioned Film
Material World
Anna Ginsburg
STRANGE BEAST (UK)
TV Series and Specials
Special Distinction for a TV Series
BoJack Horseman “Fish Out Of Water”
Mike Hollingsworth
TORNANTE PRODUCTIONS, LLC (USA)
Jury Award for a TV Series
The Man-Woman Case “Wanted”
Anaïs Caura
MY FANTASY / 2 P2L, FRANCE TÉLÉVISIONS NOUVELLES ÉCRITURES (France)
Cristal for a TV Production
Revolting Rhymes Part One
Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer, Bin-han To
MAGIC LIGHT PICTURES (UK)
GRADUATION FILMS
Jury Distinction
Pas à pas
Charline Arnoux, Mylène Gapp, Léa Rubinstayn, Florian Heilig, Mélissa Roux
ESMA (ÉCOLE SUPÉRIEURE DES MÉTIERS ARTISTIQUES) (France)
Jury Award
Summer’s Puke is Winter’s Delight
Sawako Kabuki
TAMA ART UNIVERSITY (Japan)
Cristal for a Graduation Film
Sog
Jonatan Schwenk
HFG – HOCHSCHULE FÜR GESTALTUNG OFFENBACH AM MAIN (Germany)
OFF-LIMITS SHORT FILMS
Off-Limits Award
Dix puissance moins quarante-trois seconde
FRANCIS
MIYU PRODUCTIONS (France)
FEATURE FILMS
Audience Award
The talented Jean-Pierre Jeunet bestowed the Audience Award upon Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman for Loving Vincent. The film has been a great success since its world premiere on Tuesday 13th June.
TRADEMARK FILMS, BREAKTHRU PRODUCTIONS (Poland, UK)
Jury Award
In This Corner of the World
Sunao Katabuchi
MAPPA (MARUYAMA ANIMATION PRODUCE PROJECT ASSOCIATION), GENCO, INC. (Japan)
Cristal for a Feature Film
Lu Over the Wall
Masaaki Yuasa
SCIENCE SARU INC. (Japan)
SHORT FILMS
Audience Award
Grandpa Walrus
Lucrèce Andreae
CAÏMANS PRODUCTIONS (France)
Jury Distinction
The Ogre
Laurène Braibant
PAPY3D PRODUCTIONS (France)
The Jean-Luc Xiberras Award for a First Film
The Blissful Accidental Death
Sergiu Negulici
ABIS STUDIO(Romania)
Jury Award
Kötü Kiz (Wicked Girl)
Ayce Kartal
LES VALSEURS (France, Turkey)
Cristal for a Short Film
Min Börda (The Burden)
Niki Lindroth Von Bahr
MALADE AB (Sweden)
After the 2017 Festival hit the milestone with 10,000 accreditations (11% more than in 2016), Annecy will return from 11 to 16 June, 2018 to pay tribute to Brazilian animation!