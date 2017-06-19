‘The Burden’, ‘Over the Wall’ win Cristal Awards at Annecy 2017

To wind up these six days of intense screenings, rich in discoveries and emotions, the annual closing ceremony revealed the much awaited winners of Annecy 2017 at the Annecy Town Hall.

Alternating between prizes and surprises with exclusive screenings of such shorts as the world premiere of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Puppy! or Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Romain Segaud’s Two Snails Set Off, the evening rewarded a host of short films and features.

Among the 216 films selected for the official competition, 17 projects received awards, including Sweden’s Min Börda (The Burden), directed by Niki Lindroth Von Bahr, which was given the Cristal for a Short Film, and Japanese director Masaaki Yuasa’s Lu Over the Wall, which received the Cristal for a Feature Film.

Swiss animator Georges Schwizgebel was given the Honorary Cristal Award to commemorate his prolific career.

Here is a complete list of the winners:

TV AND COMMISSIONED FILMS

Commissioned Films



Jury Award

Moby “Are You Lost in the World Like Me?”

Steve Cutts

STEVE CUTTS (USA, UK)

Cristal for a Commissioned Film

Material World

Anna Ginsburg

STRANGE BEAST (UK)

TV Series and Specials

Special Distinction for a TV Series

BoJack Horseman “Fish Out Of Water”

Mike Hollingsworth

TORNANTE PRODUCTIONS, LLC (USA)

Jury Award for a TV Series

The Man-Woman Case “Wanted”

Anaïs Caura

MY FANTASY / 2 P2L, FRANCE TÉLÉVISIONS NOUVELLES ÉCRITURES (France)

Cristal for a TV Production

Revolting Rhymes Part One

Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer, Bin-han To

MAGIC LIGHT PICTURES (UK)

GRADUATION FILMS

Jury Distinction

Pas à pas

Charline Arnoux, Mylène Gapp, Léa Rubinstayn, Florian Heilig, Mélissa Roux

ESMA (ÉCOLE SUPÉRIEURE DES MÉTIERS ARTISTIQUES) (France)

Jury Award

Summer’s Puke is Winter’s Delight

Sawako Kabuki

TAMA ART UNIVERSITY (Japan)

Cristal for a Graduation Film

Sog

Jonatan Schwenk

HFG – HOCHSCHULE FÜR GESTALTUNG OFFENBACH AM MAIN (Germany)

OFF-LIMITS SHORT FILMS

Off-Limits Award

Dix puissance moins quarante-trois seconde

FRANCIS

MIYU PRODUCTIONS (France)

FEATURE FILMS

Audience Award

The talented Jean-Pierre Jeunet bestowed the Audience Award upon Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman for Loving Vincent. The film has been a great success since its world premiere on Tuesday 13th June.

TRADEMARK FILMS, BREAKTHRU PRODUCTIONS (Poland, UK)

Jury Award

In This Corner of the World

Sunao Katabuchi

MAPPA (MARUYAMA ANIMATION PRODUCE PROJECT ASSOCIATION), GENCO, INC. (Japan)

Cristal for a Feature Film

Lu Over the Wall

Masaaki Yuasa

SCIENCE SARU INC. (Japan)

SHORT FILMS

Audience Award

Grandpa Walrus

Lucrèce Andreae

CAÏMANS PRODUCTIONS (France)

Jury Distinction

The Ogre

Laurène Braibant

PAPY3D PRODUCTIONS (France)

The Jean-Luc Xiberras Award for a First Film

The Blissful Accidental Death

Sergiu Negulici

ABIS STUDIO(Romania)

Jury Award

Kötü Kiz (Wicked Girl)

Ayce Kartal

LES VALSEURS (France, Turkey)

Cristal for a Short Film

Min Börda (The Burden)

Niki Lindroth Von Bahr

MALADE AB (Sweden)

After the 2017 Festival hit the milestone with 10,000 accreditations (11% more than in 2016), Annecy will return from 11 to 16 June, 2018 to pay tribute to Brazilian animation!