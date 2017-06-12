‘The Brotherhood begins’: ‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ officially revealed at E3

Putting all speculations to place, the next addition to Ubisoft’s famed Assassin’s Creed franchise will indeed be Assassin’s Creed Origins.

The title has been subjected to a lot of leaks in the recent past and they were pretty much accurate when the game was revealed during the Xbox E3 press conference.

The debut trailer of the game was revealed giving us a look at Bayek, the assassin who will walk us through the foundation of Brotherhood.

Here’s the description of the game:

“Journey into ancient Egypt, the most mysterious place in history, during a crucial period that will shape the world. Discover the secrets behind the Great Pyramids, forgotten myths, the last pharaohs, and engraved in long-lost hieroglyphics – the origin story of the Assassin’s Brotherhood.”

The Egyptian territory looks pretty good and additional features added to the gameplay are also commendable.

Here are the features of the game:

Experience the mysteries of ancient Egypt: Uncover lost tombs, explore the pyramids, and discover the secrets of mummies, the gods, and the last pharaohs.

An origin story: Start here, at the very beginning, with the never-before-told origin story of Assassin’s Creed. You are Bayek, a protector of Egypt whose personal story will lead to the creation of the Assassin’s Brotherhood.

Embrace action RPG: Experience a completely new way to fight as you loot and use over one hundred weapons with different characteristics and rarities. Enjoy deep RPG progression mechanics, choose your preferred abilities and challenge your skills against unique and powerful bosses.

Each quest is a memorable adventure: Pick and tackle quests at your own will and pace – each of them tells an intense and emotional story full of colourful characters and meaningful objectives.

Explore a full country: From deserts to lush oasis, from the Mediterranean Sea to the tombs of Giza, fight your way against dangerous factions and wild beasts as you explore this gigantic and unpredictable land.

As mentioned earlier, the game releases on 27 October, this year over Xbox One, Xbox Scorpio, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and Windows PC.