‘The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales’ gets an english voice cast

GKIDS and StudioCanal have revealed the english-language voice cast for The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales.

The new cast features Bill Bailey as Duck, Adrian Edmondson as Rabbit, Justin Edwards by Pig, Matthew Goode as Wolf, Celia Imrie as Chicken, Phill Jupitus as Dog, and Giles New as Fox.

The synopsis of the film goes like this:

The countryside isn’t always as calm and peaceful as it’s made out to be, and the animals on this farm are particularly agitated: a fox who mothers a family of chicks, a rabbit who plays the stork, and a duck who wants to be Santa Claus. If you think life in the country is a walk in the park, think again! Directors Benjamin Renner and Patrick Imbert adapt Renner’s own acclaimed graphic novel into a delirious, delightful triptych of interlocking stories, with a pacing and visual spontaneity that harkens back to classic Looney Tunes shorts and slapstick two-reelers. But underneath the gags (and there are plenty of them), the three stories offer a sensitive and beautiful portrayal of family, and the anxieties of modern life.

Directed by Benjamin Renner & Patrick Imbert (Oscar nominated feature Ernest and Celestine), the re-dubbed adventure, The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales is coming to U.S. cinemas this fall.