‘The Beatbuds’ to get animated for Nickelodeon preschool series

Nickelodeon has inked a deal with Scooter Braun’s SB Projects to bring The BeatBuds (working title) to TV with a new animated preschool series based on the popular kids’ music duo. Each episode will follow the musical adventures of Jonny, Matty and the rest of the Buds, and feature an original song.

Written by Evan Sinclair (Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, The Aquabats! Super Show!), the 10-episode short-form series will begin production this summer and premiere on Nickelodeon’s preschool platforms in 2021.

“My young daughter’s love for The BeatBuds turned me into a bona fide super fan, and now they’re pretty much our whole family’s go-to soundtrack,” said ViacomCBS domestic media networks president, kids and family Entertainment Brian Robbins. “I’m really happy to be working with Scooter Braun to bring them to Nickelodeon for a series that our audience is going to totally love.”

The BeatBuds is executive produced by Scooter Braun and Scott Manson on behalf of SB Projects. Production of The BeatBuds for Nickelodeon is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Senior Vice President, Nickelodeon Preschool.