‘The Batman’ release date may get delayed due to coronavirus shutdown

The coronavirus pandemic has put the entertainment industry at a standstill with multiple films and TV shows being forced to shut down in between production. The Batman is yet another film on the list.

Writer-director Matt Reeves recently took to social media to confirm that production is shut down for the foreseeable future and it sounds like that could have an effect on the film’s release date. According to a new report from Variety, The Batman was nearly seven weeks into filming by the time these coronavirus shutdowns hit, and there is a good chance that its release date could be moved back due to these speedbumps.

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as the titular caped crusader, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/ Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon.

Some of 2021’s most anticipated films could also miss their scheduled slots. Other upcoming DC movies tentatively include Wonder Woman 1984 on 14 August, The Batman on 25 June 2021, The Suicide Squad on 6 August 2021, Black Adam on 22 December 2021, Shazam! 2 on 1 April 2022, The Flash on 1 July 2022, and Aquaman 2 on 16 December 2022.