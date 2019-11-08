‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2099’ one shots arriving in December

Marvel has lately unveiled The Amazing Spider-Man 2099 trailer and also made announcements about the one-shots.

The new event arc will find its traces back to The Amazing Spider-Man book to the 2099 future that Marvel first launched in the 1990s. That line is set to make a comeback this December was Marvel is relaunching the 2099 line as a series of one-shots.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2099 is written by Nick Spencer and Nick Lowe is the executive editor. The team as well as Spidey fans are quite excited to see Peter Parker team with Spider-Man 2099, Miguel O’Hara.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Amazing Spider-Man 2099 released by Marvel:

The past and future collide! Can the Spider-Men of two times set things straight, or will there be only dark times ahead for the Marvel Universe? The first chapter in the epic Amazing Spider-Man event, 2099, hits stands tomorrow – get the lowdown on the story in this launch trailer featuring Executive Editor Nick Lowe and writer Nick Spencer! Miguel O’Hara, Spider-Man of the year 2099, travels back to our time to enlist Peter Parker’s aid in preventing the collapse of the time stream. But with Spider-Man’s past making his present tense and Doctor Doom seeking to make the future perfect, does Spidey stand a chance? Plus – see a slew of new and returning heroes and villains in a series of 2099 one-shots!

“We wanted to capture the spirit of the original 2099, but while doing a completely new version and a completely new take,” says Spencer.

Amazing Spider-Man #33 comics went on sale on 6 November in the Marvel Comics App and on Marvel.com while Amazing Spider-Man 2099 one-shots will arrive in December.