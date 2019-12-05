‘The Addams Family’ is coming to Digital and Blu-ray

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will release MGM’s animated adaptation of The Addams Family through digital retailers 24 December, and on Blu-ray, DVD and on demand 21 January.

The first full-length animated film about the eccentric and unconventional family, The Addams Family on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital showcase the wonderfully weird world of the Addams family with a variety of exclusive bonus features not seen in theaters, including deleted and extended scenes, an interactive charades game with Thing, behind-the-scenes footage, music lyric videos and more!

Directed by Conrad Vernon (Shrek 2, Madagascar 3) and Greg Tiernan (Sausage Party, Thomas & Friends), The Addams Family boasts a star-studded voice cast including Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, X-Men: Apocalypse), Charlize Theron (Long Shot, Kubo and the Two Strings), Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick Ass, The 5th Wave), Finn Wolfhard (It, Stranger Things), Nick Kroll (The Secret Life of Pets 2, Sing), music icon Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler (Hocus Pocus, The First Wives Club) and Allison Janney (Minions, I, Tonya).

The Addams Family has earned $96.4 million at the domestic box office and was recently nominated for two Annie Awards including best character desgin- feature and best production design- feature.