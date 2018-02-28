The 15th edition of the White Nights Conference was a great success!

Earlier this month the White Nights Conference was held in Prague for the second time. Game industry professionals from all over the globe gathered at the Clarion Congress Hotel Prague to find partners, discuss the latest news, share experience and to network.

Appodeal, Nevosoft, Unreal Engine, IQeon, Lab Cave Games, G5 Games, Adjust, Ok.ru, Pixonic, Yandex, BlueStacks, IBCC, VK.com, MoPub, Microsoft, Next Limit, Borscht, Chocolate, Minimob, Vungle, Zorka.mobi, Akamai, Adcolony, Sybo, Glera Games were some of the names which drove the conference such a success.

Overall, the White Nights Prague gathered about 1,000 attendees (+2 per cent compared to previous year) from over 400 companies.

In Prague the conference had presentations held by representatives of App Annie, King, Supercell, Obsidian Entertainment, Guerrilla Games, Altered Ventures LCC, CoolGames, Facebook, SYBO, TinyBuild, Raw Fury, Appodeal, MoPub, Yandex, Adjust, YouTube, Pixonic, Warhorse Studios, Battlestate Games, Epic Games, IQeon, Chocolate, Wargaming, Vivid Games, representatives of iOS and many more.

Indie Game Cup Winners

The best teams of the Indie Game Cup were rewarded with trophies and awesome prizes:

– Best Game Design: Lonely Mountains: Downhill – Megagon Industries

– Best Art: MOTHERGUNSHIP – Grip Digital

– Best Storytelling: AntVentor – LoopyMood

– Best VR Game: ViSP – Visper Games

– Grand Prix: MOTHERGUNSHIP – Grip Digital

Super Raffle

On top of that, the Super Raffle was run at the end of the second day of the conference! Everybody in the audience had a chance to win:

– Scooter & Quadcopter provided by Push App

– Airpods provided by MobFox

– Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa provided by Amazon

– Nintendo Switch provided by AsoMobile

– iPhone X provided by Epicstars

– Airpods, iPad mini и iPhone 6s provided by IQeon

On April 26 and 27 the White Nights CEO Summit will be held in Cyprus. It is designed for the C-level executives or equivalent of the finest companies that are involved in game development, game publishing and game marketing. Find more information and registration form here.

On June 28 and 29 the White Nights Conference will be held in St. Petersburg, the hometown of the show. The program there would include even more developer delegations from different parts of the world, parties and networking! Registration will be open soon on the Conference website.