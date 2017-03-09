Thanks to Time Warner, you can enjoy the old classics like Looney Tunes and Scooby Doo once again!

If you are a 90s kid, the chances of you missing out on the shrewd Bugs Bunny, the foolhardy Wile E. Coyote, doltish Elmer Fudd, street-smart Jerry and slacker Shaggy would be quite uncanny. For all the fans of the classic “cartoons”, this is probably the greatest news – Hanna-Barbera, Looney Tunes and MGM are back! Time Warner’s Turner and Warner Bros. have partnered on a standalone video subscription service – Boomerang.

The online platform will offer the massive Hanna-Barbera, Looney Tunes and MGM animation library of over 5,000 titles, including access to timeless franchises like Bugs Bunny, Scooby Doo, Tom & Jerry, The Jetsons and The Flintstones among many others. The premium service that will launch this spring will also offer new episodes of the classic series, as well as new original series, one of which will be the comedic fantasy Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz. Apart from that, fresh weekly content will be added for children, families and animation lovers of all ages.

“Boomerang is a beloved brand that has always had multi-generational appeal and some of the greatest animated shows ever created,” said Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Adult Swim, president, Christina Miller. “Our on-going partnership with Warner Bros. around this new premium service continues our strategy of making sure our fans are engaged with fresh and fun content whenever and wherever they want it.”

The ad-free service will launch domestically on Web, iOS and Android devices for $4.99 per month (with a seven-day free trial) or $39.99 annually (with a 30-day free trial). It will later expand to several other platforms after launch, including Amazon, Roku and Apple TV.

Boomerang will support its content offering with a robust set of product features in the months following launch including: family profiles, personalised recommendations, download-to-go, Spanish audio and interactive features that will give users new and exciting ways to discover and share content. The Boomerang OTT service will be powered by applications and technology developed by DramaFever, a Warner Bros. Digital Networks company.

“We are bringing the best new and classic characters to kids, families and animation fans so they can now watch their favourites anywhere, anytime on any screen,” said Warner Bros. Television Group, president, business and strategy and Warner Bros. Digital Networks, president, Craig Hunegs. “It’s a whole new way to access Warner Bros.’ storied legacy of laughs!”