Tenders invited for agency to evaluate MIB schemes

Offers have been invited by the information and broadcasting ministry for the evaluation of its various schemes including the setting up of a centre of excellence for animation, gaming and VFX.

The tenders have been invited by 23 June, 2017 from 11 short-listed agencies which include Chrome and IMRB.

The bids will be opened in the presence of authorised representatives of the bidders. The date and time of opening of the bids of the eligible bidders will be intimated separately. The ministry has made it clear that it is not permissible for the addresses to transfer this invitation to any other institution.

A notice on the website of the ministry includes terms of reference (TOR) of the schemes for assignment, the standard form of certificates to be included in the proposal and the standard form of agreement. The evaluation of the proposals will be done by the evaluation committee.

A detailed proposal including the technical bid and the financial bid needs to be submitted in two separate sealed covers. The reference number of the letter and the title of the assignment should be superscribed on the envelope containing the proposal.

The short-listed agencies are:

National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP),National Council of Applied and Economic Research (NCAER),National Institute of Labour Economic Research and Development (NILERD),National Institute of Financial Management (NlFM),Centre for Media Studies,Nielsen (India) Pvt. Ltd, Sambodhi Research & Communication Pvt. Ltd., GFK mode Pvt Ltd.,Frost and Sullivan,IMRB international, and Chrome Data Analytics & Media

The schemes which have to be evaluated include:

Broadcasting Sector:

(i) Supporting Community Radio Movement in India

(ii) Prasar Bharati

(a) Grant in aid to Prasar Bharati

(b) Grant in aid to Prasar Bharati for Kisan Channel

Film Sector:

(i) National museum of Indian cinema(NMIC)

(ii) Infrastructure development programme relating to film sector

(a) Upgradation, modernisation and expansion of CBFC and certification process

(b) Upgradation of Siri Fort Complex

(c) Upgradation of building infrastructure of Films Division

(d) Grant-in-aid to FTII – upgradation and modernisation of FTII

(e) Infrastructure development in SRFTI

(iii)Development communication & dissemination of filmic content: (a) Promotion of Indian cinema through film festivals and film markets in lndia and abroad

(b) Production of films and documentaries in various Indian languages

(c) Webcasting of film archives

(d) Acquisition of archival films and film material

(iv) National film heritage mission

(v) Anti-piracy initiatives

(vi) Setting up a centre of excellence for animation, gaming and VFX

Information Sector:

(i) Up-gradation of IIMC to international standards

(ii)Media infrastructure development programme

(iii)Development communication & information dissemination of human resource development

(a) Training for human resource development (excluding Prasar Bharati)

(b) International media programme

(c)HRD of film media units

(d) Payment for professional services