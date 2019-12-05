Tencent reveals the plan for the esports scene for 2020

While PMCO Global Finals Malaysia is in it’s last day and the hype around the teams and results are still on, Tencent director of PUBG Mobile Esports James Yang, revealed the plan for the Esports scene for 2020.

Tencent announced a $5M commitment to its PUBG Mobile esports ecosystem, which will see three new leagues formed going into 2020 as part of a global restructuring of its competitive infrastructure.

2019 saw PUBG Mobile (coupled with the Chinese version, Peacekeeper Elite) players spend on average $140M a month on in-game transactions that includes character cosmetics and season passes that allow players to buy bulk cosmetics for the most current theme. PUBG Mobile is the first battle royale game to see $1B in revenue since its launch in March of 2018.

Registration for PUBG Mobile Club Open and further events will start from January, 2020 compared to March in 2019.