Tencent Games to roll out new ‘PUBG Mobile’ version 0.18.0 update on 7 May

Tencent Games has confirmed that PUBG Mobile is all set to receive version 0.18.0 update on 7 May. The battle royale game looks to add a host of new features with this update. A recent leak suggested that the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update will include a new version of Miramar map called Miramar 2.0, a Safety Scramble Mode, and a Jungle Adventure Guide Mode, along with other changes.

Rumbling in the distance… something is coming… 🕵️ Version 0.18.0 launches on May 7th #PUBGM #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/zWANdTdGL9 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 27, 2020

An accompanying teaser video hints at a lot of new stuff that’s been rumoured for long within the game. Although the PUBG team is yet to announce its list of new stuff, the new patch has already hit the open beta stream and there are some new gameplay modes coming to this one.Miramar will also get a new racing ramp, which could probably host new vehicle racing events. The map will also be given a new water area that is expected to be similar to the amusement parks in Erangel and Vikendi. The Golden Mirado vehicle is also expected to come to the game.

Another major change to the gameplay will involve another blue zone inside the playable safe zone. Similar to the PC version of the game, PUBG MOBILE will now force players to fight in the playable zone without moving to the centre of the playable zone early, probably to give other players a fair chance of surviving.