Tencent Games and Huawei join hands to create a cloud gaming platform

Tencent Games, that has designed hits like PUBG: Mobile and Arena of Valor, is creating a cloud gaming platform with Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei.

The service, to be called GameMatrix, will leverage the power of Huawei’s Kunpeng series of processors, reports news portal wccftech.

GameMatrix will predictably make its debut in China and stay exclusive to the region for a period of time.

Earlier, Tencent partnered with gaming smartphone manufacturer Black Shark and Asus. The deal with Black Shark focuses on cooperation in the field of gaming phones with the end goal of giving users an improved mobile gaming experience.

Smartphone makers like Asus also partnered with Tencent Games to bring their ROG Phone II and also the Tencent customised Elite version in China. Additionally, the gaming giant has announced a $148 million offer to acquire all shares of Norwegian game developer Funcom.

Back in October 2019, Tencent acquired a 29 per cent stake in Funcom from KGJ Capital to become the company’s largest shareholder. Tencent already owns big stakes in many leading gaming companies such as Riot Games, Epic Games, Supercell, Ubisoft, Paradox and Frontier.