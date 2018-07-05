Tencent Games’ ‘Arena of Valor’ introduces a new game mode ‘Football Fever’

The FIFA World Cup fervor and excitement has reached Arena of Valor this season with a new update “Football Fever”. Instead of destroying towers and killing minions, players will instead take to the pitch in a three-on-three soccer match where attacking the ball sends it towards the goal.
According to Tencent Games India GM Aneesh Aravind, “If you are a fervent Football fan then AOV’s Football Fever, is going to leave you in a fever pitch. The best part—you can celebrate the World Cup by playing with your favorite heroes in quick four minute matches. We are very excited about this new game mode and am sure that our AOV fans in India will enjoy these world cup themed matches alongside their AOV heroes on a football field.”
Football Fever combines football and MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) and creates an all-new gameplay suited for both MOBA and football enthusiasts. The game mode also features a unique set of skills, exclusive to this mode. All set to launch on 5 July, this update will also be introducing a new hero, Tulen in the game along with a new football fever themed skin.
Apart from that, existing heroes like Xeniel, Murad, Valhein, and Max will also get new skins with the same theme.
Since its launch in China in 2015, Arena of Valor has experienced immense growth and now boasts of more than 200 million monthly active players, making it one of the most popular mobile games in the world. The game has 500,000 downloads according to the Google Play Store till date. AOV recently concluded their AOV Summer Tournament. The overall prize pool was Rs. 520,000. The winner took home Rs. 200,000 of the total prize pool.
Arena of Valor is available on the Google Play Store and App Store.