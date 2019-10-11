Tencent has revealed the upcoming update to PUBG Mobile version 0.15.0, which will start rolling out from 16 October. The social media handles of the popular battle royale game have been teasing some of the new features that will come to the game for a while. Some of the new additions include the ability to ride a helicopter, revive fallen teammates, rocket launcher, air raid, to name a few.
Post Call of Duty Mobile surpassed 100 million downloads in the first week of its launch, Tencent acknowledged the craze with the list of new upgrade to glued the existing players of PUBG Mobile.
Payload Mode:
- EvoGround – Payload Mode: On the basis of the classic competition, increase the flight vehicle helicopter experience land and air combat, compete for the power of the superweapon box to feel the heavy fire weapon, and use the communication tower to recall the eliminated teammates, new gameplay, firepower upgrade, doubling the double!
- Flying Vehicle: Find the helipad on the island map, you can drive and ride the helicopter to battle from land as well as air
- Super Weapon Box: Timing refreshed weapon box, activated after 3 minutes of refresh, you can pick up airdrop guns, three-level armor suits, heavy fire weapons, and other supplies
- Recalling teammates: Pick up the eliminated teammate ID card and go to the communication tower to recall the teammates!
- Heavy fire weapons:
- RPG-7 rocket launcher: classic rocket launcher, using rockets
- M3E1-A missile: a missile that uses a rocket to launch a tracking vehicle
- M79 grenade launcher: single grenade launcher using 40mm grenade
- M134 heavy machine gun, using 7.62mm bullets
- MGL Grenade Launcher: Use 40mm Grenade
- New Props:
- Air Raid Locator: Airstrike bombing of the target area, which can be used to block roads or strategically cover
- Vehicle repair kit: Respond to part of the health value of the vehicle and repair damaged tires
New Gun – Desert Eagle:
- The Desert Eagle has the highest damage and bullet speed in PUBGM’s existing pistol-type firearms, which will be available on all maps
- Desert Eagle has 62 damage, can be equipped with red dot sights, holographic sights, various magazines and laser sights that help improve shoulder accuracy
- Compared to other firearms, the amount of damage and the speed of the bullets are outstanding, but in contrast, they have strong recoil when shooting with them
- The gun uses a .45 caliber bullet and can be loaded with 7 rounds by default
- It can be increased to 10 rounds after the expansion of the magazine
New mechanism – climbing system/ledge grab:
- Supporting players to climb in the air allows players to move between buildings and buildings, containers and containers, allowing players to go to places that were previously inaccessible, thus changing the player’s ability to move, explore and survive
- How to Ledge Grab: After pressing the jump button to jump, find the right time in the vacant state and press the jump button again to achieve the climb operation, which takes effect on all maps
New mechanism – fuel barrel explosion mechanism: The fuel oil barrel will explode after being attacked by firearms and throwing objects, causing range damage to the surroundings
New spray function – Graffiti:
- With the new spray function, players with spray props can personalise the spray on any object, like walls in the battle scene
- Spraying is a consumable item. It takes 1 shot once, and players can carry up to 4 different types of spray into the battle
Added first-person training ground: Now you can choose to enter the first-person training ground
- Newbie task: Newly registered players can log in every day to unlock daily novice tasks, and receive daily novice gifts
Add a new partner reward:
- When the intimacy between the partners reaches 1000, the exclusive title of the partner can be obtained
- When the score reaches 2000, 2500 and 3000, a new partner standing position can be obtained
Add player information tab: When the other players are clicked on the left side of the chat and invitation team, the player’s information tab will be displayed on the right side of the interface
Add a gift-giving scene: Now you can give space gifts to other players during chat, team formation, and battle settlement. The settlement can also increase the popularity value for the player
Added grenade skin: The current grenade can also be personalised, the model loaded with the grenade skin will not change, and the scope of the explosion damage will not change
Add skydiving gliding props: Added 2 gliding props, these items are tied to the hand, adding blue smoke, coloured smoke
Add new store close-up: When the player tries on a hat, helmet, face towel or backpack, it will automatically switch to the close-up of the bust
New wearable glasses:
- After updating the client, the glasses and the face towel no longer share a field, and the glasses and all the face masks that do not block the eyes can be worn together
- After the background update, players who are still using the old version will not be able to see the eyes when they wear the glasses. You can see them when you update to version 0.15.0
Performance optimisation:
- Fixed some resource loading issues and improved fluency in combat
- Optimised the weapon loading logic, the player will be more smooth when entering the field of view
- Reduce the CPU usage of the main thread caused by UI logic, reduce the power consumption and heat of the device
- Optimised the performance of the low-end machine to improve the smoothness of the performance on low-end phones
Graphic optimisation:
- Optimised the performance of weapons and clothing art, improved the quality of textures, the accuracy of models, the calculation of lighting, etc
- Hall interface light and shadow optimization – enhanced the performance of the hall light and shadow
Controls Optimisation:
- When the main lens control finger is in effect, the lens control function of the half screen of the subsequently inserted moving joystick is shielded. When the finger on the lens control side is raised, the lens control operation on the rocker side is realised.
- After implementation, it can reduce the probability of the player moving the lens by mistake after opening the mirror, and get a smoother shooting experience
Gun action:
- When holding different types of firearms in the game, it will make different gun movements according to the type of hand-held firearms