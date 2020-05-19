Telugu OTT paltform, Aha Kids to stream ‘Chhota Bheem’, ‘Mighty Raju’ and others 22 May onwards

Streaming platform, Aha, Allu Aravind’s brainchild, is presently grabbing eyeballs of the Telugu audience. The only-Telugu VOD (video-on-demand) platform with a library of several movies and web shows, has now acquired rights for cartoon characters and animated content.

As per latest reports, Aha will stream 28 new Telugu cartoon series and films, including kids favourites Chhota Bheem, Mighty Raju and (dubbed versions), 22 May onwards on the app and website under Aha Kids.

Initially, Aha’s cliched content failed to attract and retain audience attention. Hence, Aravind planned to come up with engaging content and bigger budgets. If reports are to be believed, Aravind is in talks with megastar Chiranjeevi for a big budget web series.

Vijay Deverakonda, who is the brand ambassador of Aha, will also produce a show for the streaming platform. Few noted directors are also working for Aha as consultants, and the team is featuring new content. As of now, there are almost six shows on Aha of which Kotha Poradu has received decent response. It is not an easy task to launch only-Telugu digital platform, as it involves a lot of marketing too.

The OTT fever prevalent in most parts of the country, is now rising in the Southern states. So much so that, besides Aravind, Chiranjeevi’s daughter, Sushmitha is also going to launch an OTT Platform very soon. She is now making all the arrangements for it and is in plans to produce a number of interesting web-based movies.