Tell Tale Games release the latest trailer of Minecraft: Story Mode S2 E2 ‘Giant consequences’

Tell Tale games released the brand new trailer for “Giant Consequences,” the latest episode of Minecraft: Story Mode It will be premiering on August 15! If we watch the trailer undoubtedly, it is a challenge to know what will the admin do next? The description of the brand new episode has been described by the gaming company as follows:

Join Jesse and friends on a brand new adventure in the world of Minecraft! Now that Jesse and the gang have vanquished the Wither Storm, saved the world, and become totally super famous heroes, life has gotten a bit more…complicated. With more responsibilities and less time for adventure, old friendships have started to fade — at least until Jesse’s hand gets stuck in a creepy gauntlet that belongs to an ancient underwater temple. Together with old pals and new comrades alike, Jesse embarks on a brand new journey filled with tough choices, good times, and at least one temperamental llama.

Minecraft: Story Mode – Season 2 continues Jesse’s saga in a five-part series developed by Telltale in collaboration with Mojang and members of the Minecraft community. This second season includes Telltale’s unique multiplayer ‘crowd play’ feature, which allows friends and family to engage with the adventure together by helping to decide the direction of the story from any mobile device with an online connection.

Telltale also confirmed that Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure will be available on Nintendo Switch starting August 22, 2017 in North America and August 25 in Europe and other regions. Available as both a digital download and a physical cartridge at retail, ‘The Complete Adventure’includes all eight episodes from the first season of Minecraft: Story Mode: five episodes from the original season pass, plus the three bonus episodes from the ‘Adventure Pass’ add-on series.

In Minecraft: Story Mode, players embark on a perilous adventure across the Overworld, through the Nether, to the End, and beyond. While attempting to enter EnderCon and meet Gabriel the Warrior, Jesse and friends discover that something is wrong… something dreadful. Terror is unleashed, forcing Jesse to set out on a quest to find The Order of the Stone in hopes of saving the world from oblivion.

The episode, entitled ‘Giant Consequences,’ will be available for download on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android-based devices.Take a look at the trailer yourself!