Telangana now has its very own animation, visual effects and gaming organisation, TVAGA

TVAGA (Telangana VFX, Animation and Gaming Association), a non profit association, has been formed by a group of visual effects, animation, gaming industry professionals, academies and studios in Telangana, with the objective of promoting and developing the industry in the state. Their main focus is to showcase the developments of the industry such as new infrastructure to facilitate studios (Image Tower, T-hub), skills and talents of the state.

Through TVAGA, the group will be attempting to create a unique platform for everybody. Students, academies, studios and investors will be part of it and look to provide value to each other by sharing information, opportunities and updates of the industry through social media. The organisation also plans to create dedicated online forums, conduct workshops, seminars and events to uplift the spirit among all stake holders of the industry. One of TVAGA’s objectives is to create an ecosystem that will facilitate the mutual benefits to students, professionals, studios, investors and companies from the aforementioned sectors in Telangana.



“There are no commercial aspects involved in it. We have formed this organisation for the purpose of retaining and enhancement of VFX, animation and gaming industry in Telangana. This promotion is not limited to Telangana alone as we have plans to showcase our state’s infrastructure and scope of business to the global market by setting up stalls in international expos and conferences in other countries as well”, reads a statement from the organisation.

TVAGA has been founded by Madhav Reddy, who is a veteran in the business and nuances of visual effects industry. Through their connections with international studios like Disney, Warner Bros, Sony, Fox and Universal, the organisation plans to take TVAGA to the global level to showcase the benefits and support provided by the state and the government.