Team Revenge esports bags victory cup and prize money of Rs 50,00,000 in OPPO ‘PUBG MOBILE’ India Tour

The grand finale of OPPO PUBG MOBILE India Tour witnessed two days of intense gaming sessions with Team ‘Revenge esports’ emerging victorious and walking away with the prize of Rs 50,00,000. The tournament finale took place with a larger than life setup at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata with the top 20 squads from across India qualifying across four groups for the prize pool of Rs 1.5 crores.

OPPO’s partnership with PUBG MOBILE is an ideal opportunity for the brand to highlight its commitment and connection with the youth. The finals garnered an overwhelming response from PUBG MOBILE and esports enthusiasts who witnessed a closely contested competition, culminating in the victory of Revenge eSports, followed by ORANGE ROCK and TeamINS in the second and third position, respectively.

OPPO PUBG MOBILE India Tour was the country’s first multi-tiered tournament witnessing over 400,000 players participating across four groups in four regions. The teams that battled it out at the Grand Finale in Kolkata were:

JAIPUR GUWAHATI PUNE HYDERABAD Wildcard Winners Rising Hydra 8BitRampage God’s Reign Team Skul Team Dignity Team Titans Team INS Team Mayhem Beyond Your Reach Back for Revenge Kill2Survive Team GE Orange Rock Team AR BurnX Official Revenge Esports Team All Stars Instinct Shooters Official Saiyan’s Legacy Team Hyphen

Day I of the PMIT 2019 Grand Finals kicked off with power-packed action across all four maps. Team ORANGE ROCK dominated Erangel in round one, while Revenge eSports won the second round played in Miramar. The third round in Sanhok went in favour of TEAM ALL-STARS. With two more matches left for the day, Rising Hydra went on to rule the fourth round played in the snow-capped landscape of Vikendi. The last match of the day played in Erangel was won by Revenge eSports, skyrocketing them to the top of the game charts.

Excitement levels doubled up on Day II with ORANGE ROCK once again winning the sixth match of the Grand Finals played in Erangel. The following round played in Miramar went to All-Stars, while 8BitRampage took down rest of the squads in Sanhok. The atmosphere inside the arena intensified as the game rankings continued to shuffle. TEAM ALL-STARS dealt some serious damage in Vikendi winning the ninth match of the day. The final and the deciding round played in Erangel was won by Rising Hydra.

Following the PUBG MOBILE India Tour, Tencent Games India general manager, Aneesh Aravind said “Our congratulations to team Revenge esports for winning the tournament with a mix of intelligent squad strategy, clever zone movement and ability to pick up a high number of kills. PMIT 2019 is a manifestation of our efforts towards making esports accessible to every gaming enthusiast in the country. We have successfully curated a world class tournament and look forward to many more to come. Also, we extend our heartfelt thanks to OPPO, our title sponsor for taking the initiative to grow esports in India”.

As is customary with PUBG MOBILE tournaments, the OPPO PUBG MOBILE India Tour also saw numerous players awarded for their distinctive skill set. The title of The Wanderer went to SnowFTW for the longest foot travel. 8BitGill was awarded the titles of Chosen One with the maximum MVPs, as well as The Annihilator, for causing the maximum damage. INSJokerFTW won the title of the Headshot Expert for dealing the highest number of headshots.