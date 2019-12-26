Team Fnatic bags Rs 20 lakhs prize money at PMAS in hyderabad

PUBG Mobile a popular game in esports tournaments across the world has recently conducted tournament PUBG Mobile All Stars 2019 — PMAS in Hyderabad, Team Fnatic grabbed the top spot.

The tournament witnessed 16 PUBG mobile teams battle against each other to show who’s the best. The tournament that lasted a whole two days and Team Fnatic was on the lead since the very beginning.

In the entire tournament, they managed to keep their foot in the top half on the first day, while securing the first position by the end of day one. Day 2 also went in a similar pattern, turning them victorious in the grand finals.

In the overall tournament of 9 matches, they managed to get two ‘Chicken Dinners’ (basically surviving the deathmatch till the very end) with 46 total kills and a score of 138 points. They won a cash prize of Rs 20 lakhs.