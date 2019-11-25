Team Corinthians wins Free Fire World Series 2019

In an intense and hard-fought battle, team Corinthians has won the championship at the 2019 Free Fire World Series held this weekend at Barra Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, narrowly beating out Russian team Sbornaya ChR. Illuminate from Thailand became the second runner-up.

Brazilian team Corinthians outplayed 11 other teams from North America, Latin America (South and North), Russia, Southeast Asia, India and MENA with a total of 2300 points to earn the top cash prize of $200,000. The champion path was not easy for team Corinthians because they were behind Russian team Sbornaya ChR 7th round. Corinthians made a comeback in the final round to win the Free Fire World Series 2019.

The full scoreboard of Free Fire World Series 2019 finals goes like:

Corinthians (2300 pts)

Sbornaya CHR (2190 pts)

Illuminate (2020 pts)

LGDS (1695 pts)

Infinity Esports Mobile (1580 pts)

Team Flash (1455 pts)

Arctic Gaming (1200 pts)

Dranix Esports (805 pts)

Loud (790 pts)

Infinity_YT (765 pts)

Nawabzade (630 pts)

Samurai Team (490 pts)

Free Fire World Series 2019 attracted more than 2 million peak concurrent views online, which is a world record high for a mobile esports tournament, according to Esports Charts. In total, the World Series racked up over 100 million online views around the world.

The biggest Free Fire event of the year, the World Series tournament brought together 12 teams who earned the number one seed from regional leagues to compete for a total prize pool of $400,000. Brazil’s top DJ and record producer Alok, Brazilian star Mano Brown and MC Jottapê opened the event with an exclusive performance. As Free Fire’s first resident DJ, Alok performed his recently released Vale Vale.

Garena also confirmed that Free Fire World Series 2020 will take place in Jakarta, Indonesia – bringing the heart of the action back to Southeast Asia. As of the third quarter of 2019, Free Fire was ranked among the top five most downloaded mobile games globally for the third straight quarter across the Google Play and iOS App Stores combined, according to App Annie.