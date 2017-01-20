TBS Planet to launch a comic channel in partnership with Jio Chat

TBS Planet recently announced its official partnership with Jio Chat. The Indian comics company which started in July 2016 will be launching a comics channel on the Jio Chat Mobile App to make it convenient for the users to read new comics every day. The channel ‘TBS Planet Comics’ is scheduled to go live next week.

On the company’s recent partnership, founder Rajeev Tamhankar said, “It is a huge honour for us to partner with Jio Chat. With this new channel on the Jio Chat App, users will be able to read our comics digitally on a daily basis. With the huge digital reach that Jio Chat App has (over 1 crore), it certainly makes us the biggest Indian comics publisher. We are starting the channel with Ved comic series. Ved had previously been #1 Bestseller on Amazon within fifteen days of launch and with this partnership a lot of new comic lovers will be able to read it.”

TBS Planet, a content studio based out of Bengaluru has comic books in the Indian action superheroes, comedy, horror and thriller genres. Its comic books are available in all leading online and offline bookstores. Last year, it had also launched its own mobile based comic reading app.

TBS has recently started Augmented Reality (AR) comics. The users will have to point the Mobile App camera on their comic book and the characters will come out and perform live action. From this month, every comic book issue will be an AR comic book including Karma – Bengaluru’s newest superhero. TBS Planet Comics works towards developing fun experiences in the book.

About future plans for TBS Planet, Tamhankar mentioned, “We have also launched an annual subscription plan for comic lovers where they would be able to get comics home-delivered every month. Currently we are focussing to grow that.” Comics industry has faced issues in terms of reach and distribution in the past decade. With the Jio Chat partnership and subscription model, TBS Planet Comics aims to solve this problem for India’s comic lovers.