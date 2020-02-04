Tate Multimedia raises $3715 for Australian Bushfire Relief with game, ‘Kao the Kangaroo’

When Australia was suffering due to the unprecedented, disastrous bushfire activity, Tate Multimedia united with Australia and believed that together with their community they can contribute to the worldwide donations and help those who are in need.

From 9 January until 19 January 2020 all the profit from sales of Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2 on Steam was donated to the WIRES (NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service). Tate Multimedia has announced that the game sold 2,542 units copies during that timeframe, and altogether, the publisher raised $3715.

Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2 re-released on Steam last June and follows the titular character as he attempts to rescue his fellow animal friends from an evil hunter. Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2 is a 3D, single-player platformer that features 25 levels across five themed worlds. The gameplay revolves around Kao knocking out enemies, racing across stages and solving puzzles. For the uninitiated, Kao seems like a strong fit for fans of 3D animal platformers such as Banjo-Kazooie, Spyro the Dragon, and Ty the Tasmanian Tiger.