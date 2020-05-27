Tata Sky partners with ShemarooMe to offer varied content to its customers

Content distribution and Pay TV platform, Tata Sky has inked a deal with content creator Shemaroo Entertainment, to offer premium content to its customers.

With this partnership, a wide array of entertaining content across genres, will be available on Tata Sky Binge through the ShemarooMe app. Tata Sky Binge, Tata Sky’s unique OTT platform, aggregates premium content from different streaming services on a single-user interface with easier content discoverability and a superior viewing experience.

Commenting on the partnership, Tata Sky chief commercial and content officer Pallavi Puri said, “At Tata Sky, we are always endeavouring to expand our content offerings and present best in class entertainment choices to our viewers. We have always believed in creating an enhanced and agile ecosystem of entertainment and our OTT aggregator platform, Tata Sky Binge has been a step towards that direction. To that end our partnership with ShemarooMe will not only help their content reach a wider set of audience but also give our Tata Sky Binge subscribers an even richer bouquet of quality content to choose from.”

This collaboration will enable Tata Sky Binge subscribers access to the wide content library of ShemarooMe, with over 15,000+ hours of multi-genre, multi-regional content including Bollywood premieres, Bollywood classics, Kids, devotional, comedy and regional content spanning over 3700+ titles.

ShemarooMe Kids houses a number of popular kids shows, movies, such as Bal Ganesh, The Legend of Devi Durga, Return of Hanuman, Ghatotkacha, The Legend of Buddha, Singhasan Battisi, Tales of Akbar Birbal, Tales of Vikram Betaal, Pangaa Gang, bal Ganesh 2, Tales of Panchatantra and more. Apart from that, the OTT service also has kids rhymes in several regional languages besides Hindi and English.

Shemaroo Entertainment COO Kranti Gada added on the collaboration, “We at Shemaroo always believe in delivering the best of entertainment to our audiences in the most preferred format and mediums. Our latest association and longstanding relationship with Tata Sky is a testimony to the same promise where together we will be delivering top notch entertainment through the most consumer centric value proposition and user-focused technologies. We are elated to partner with like-minded brands that resonate our ideologies and help us enhance end to end viewing experience for the consumers.”

Tata Sky subscribers can now enjoy content from ShemarooMe along with already-existing OTT apps on the Tata Sky Binge platform, including Disney+Hotstar, ZEE5, SunNXT, Eros Now and Hungama Play, through a single subscription fee of Rs 249 per month. It also includes a free three-month trial of Amazon Prime membership and an Amazon Firestick-Tata Sky Edition to enjoy the large screen content experience.

ShemarooMe content can also be accessed on the Tata Sky Binge App via the Tata Sky Binge+ hybrid Android Set top box.