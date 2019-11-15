Tata Sky Binge strengthens OTT play with ZEE5

OTT platform, ZEE5 has partnered with Tata Sky, India’s leading content distribution platform to offer ZEE5’s premium content for their subscribers via the Tata Sky Binge platform. All the premium content on ZEE5 will be available at no additional cost for all TATA Sky Binge users.

Tata Sky Binge is a unique platform which aggregates premium content from OTT apps including Hotstar, SunNXT, Eros Now, Hungama Play- and now ZEE5 through a single subscription fee of Rs. 249 per month. Tata Sky Binge is accessible to customers through the Amazon FireTV Stick – Tata Sky Edition.

Commenting on the development a Tata Sky spokesperson said, “Powered by finest technology and packaged with the most user-friendly interface, Tata Sky Binge aims to prove a new entertainment experience to subscribers across millions of homes. We are glad to incorporate ZEE5 into a plethora of premium digital content on the Binge ecosystem making it the preferred single destination in the world of streaming platforms.”

ZEE5’s addition to the already vast offering of content on Tata Sky Binge will see it add 1,00,000+ hours of content in 12 languages which includes the best of original content/films, Bollywood and regional movies. The Tata Sky Binge platform is designed for easy content discovery and a superior viewing experience. Together, ZEE5 and Tata Sky will reimagine the way content is consumed on television in the age of connected devices and help expand reach for each other.

A ZEE5 India spokesperson added, “ZEE5 is continuously working towards offering bespoke content for varied consumer taste clusters across India. As part of this journey, partnering with Tata Sky reinforces our commitment to democratise content at all levels. We are happy to extend our partnership with Tata Sky on their new digital initiative Tata Sky Binge. We are certain that Tata Sky will make content viewing an enriching and engaging experience for all users.”

In 2019 itself, ZEE5 has rolled out around 25 original shows across genres, and the platform is committed to launching 72+ shows by March 2020. It has crossed 70 million+ downloads since launch on the Play Store and had 9 million DAUs as of September 2019.