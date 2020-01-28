Tanmay Bhatt & co. collects over $5,000 donations through game streaming for a cause

Tanmay Bhatt, has announced that the All India Bakchod founder was teaming up with popular Youtuber Saiman Says and bring in several popular personalities CarryMinati, Abish Mathew, Sorabh Pant and more from the platform together on a single TreeMathon 2020 stream.



The stream presented jointly by Streamathon and Treesena was set to be an eight-hour live session with personalities taking turns to try their hand at the game Getting Over It.

The main goal of the stream was for a cause Mission Green Mumbai and the raised funds will be utilized to plant as many trees as possible.

The stream was a huge success by the looks of it, with Tanmay Bhatt & co. managing to rake in over $5,000 in overall donations.The exact figure stood at $5163.46 as the stream ended. The highest donor of the stream was Cosmic YT, who put in a total of Rs 30,000 to support the cause. The top five donators of the stream will each have their name etched in trees.