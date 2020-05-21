Take-Two Interactive to release 93 games over the next five years

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company for video game developers like Rockstar and 2K Games, announced that while the coming year will be light in terms of releases, it is planning to release 93 titles over the next five years, including games from across its many studios.

During an earnings call on Wednesday, president Karl Slatoff said the titles are scheduled for release by Take-Two’s fiscal year 2025 which ends in March 2025.

“Of the 93 titles, 63 are core gaming experiences, including 15 platform extensions of existing titles. 17 are mid-core or arcade-style experiences and 13 titles are casual experiences. 47 of these 93 titles are from existing franchises and 46 are from new intellectual properties.

“In terms of platforms, 72 of the 93 titles are planned for console, PC and/or streaming, including seven that will also be available on mobile, and 21 are planned specifically for mobile.

“With respect to business models, 67 of the 93 are games that are required to be purchased and 26 are free-to-play.”

Slatoff added: “Note that these figures reflect a snapshot of our current pipeline as it stands today. It is likely that some of these title will not be developed to completion and we will undoubtedly be adding new titles to our slate.”

During a Q&A session following Take-Two’s prepared remarks, CEO Strauss Zelnick declined to confirm if the 93 upcoming titles include a new Grand Theft Auto game.

However, Slatoff said the release schedule includes games from all of the company’s publishing labels, including Rockstar.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is Rockstar’s next game but remains early in development, according to a recent report into working practices at the company.