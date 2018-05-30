Take a tour through the animation world at Toonz Safari, Trivandrum

Toonz Animation India is opening their doors to animation enthusiasts. If you are fascinated by the world of animation and wish to witness how tiny-cute characters come to life, plan a break to make a visit to Trivandrum on 30 and 31 May 2018.

One of the best studios in our country is organising “Toonz Safari” event again for young and talented artists to explore animation. Almost each year is dedicated to an event reflecting a different subject of discussion—like 2014 event focused on conveying the animation film making process. The event is divided into four batches conducted each day and will be intended to begin with an inauguration ceremony by Mr. Mahesh Kesav—3D movie director and VFX expert of films such as Mayapuri, Rojo, etc. He has committed to interact with the participants during the event. Thus, the participants will get a rare opportunity to interact and receive answers to their questions from the 3D movie director and his team.

The event is free of charge and targeted both at the general public and aspiring students to generate awareness about animation industry and its career opportunities in media, advertising, and entertainment verticals. The event will be executed with live demos bifurcated into multiple sessions starting with a studio tour and career guidance session. Students pursuing their degree or higher secondary students will be most benefited from this event in regards to career management.

In a recent statement, Toonz Animation CEO P. Jayakumar had mentioned that there is a huge scope for animators, game developers and visual effect artists due to the increase in demand from skilled and creative professionals. Through this event, he endeavours to enlighten the young talent about the waiting opportunities of work in animation.

Every young talent is recommended to attend this event and learn first-hand from the animation pioneers themselves.