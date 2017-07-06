Take a peek at the new features coming to ‘WWE 2K18’

2K today revealed the first feature set details for WWE 2K18, the forthcoming installment in the flagship WWE franchise. Mark Little, Executive Producer at Visual Concepts, today provided a comprehensive overview of several key focus areas for WWE 2K18 in a blog post.

Here are the key highlights:

Creation Suite: The Creation Suite gets even deeper, including a new Create-a-Match feature and improvements to Create-a-Superstar, Create-an-Arena and Create-a-Video.

MyPLAYER: A new MyPLAYER experience introduces fighting styles and a brand new upgrade and progression system.

MyCAREER: A brand new MyCAREER experience incorporates a new story and a free-roaming backstage area that enable MyPLAYER characters to interact with other WWE Superstars and help direct the narrative.



Road to Glory Mode Debut: An all-new mode lets players compete against others, using their MyPLAYER characters, in a quest to qualify for WWE pay-per-view events;

New Graphics Engine: New visuals deliver spectacular new lighting, more realistic skin and new camera effects.

New Commentary Team: The new version will introduce the trio of Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves.

Core Gameplay Additions and Improvements: A host of additional improvements will make WWE 2K18 the most comprehensive and realistic WWE game to date.

If you want more information, keep an eye on for the new 2KDev Spotlight Series, starting next Thursday, 13 July on the official website, which will provide additional information and a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into making a WWE 2K game.

Developed collaboratively by Yuke’s and Visual Concepts, a 2K studio, WWE 2K18 is not yet rated by the ESRB. WWE 2K18 is scheduled for worldwide release on 17 October, 2017 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with Early Access players receiving their copies and in-game bonuses beginning four days early on 13 October, 2017.