Taiwanese brands showcase hi-end technology at TAITRA’s new office launch in Delhi

Several Taiwanese brands showcased their products during an event that marked the opening of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)’s new Delhi office on 17 April.

TAITRA was founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade. It assists Taiwan businesses and manufacturers in reinforcing their international competitiveness and coping with the challenges they face in foreign markets. TAITRA is jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations and several commercial organizations, and opened its first branch office in Mumbai in 1992 to enable Taiwanese businessmen to expand their business opportunities in India.

The opening ceremony of the office was held at ITC Maurya, New Delhi. On the occasion, Taiwanese brands like Tokuyo, Edimax, Gigabyte, VIVOTEK, Advantech and Thermaltake showcased some of their advanced products with fine Taiwanese technology.

Tokuyo, the Taiwanese massage product brand, displayed its leather massage chair (IOT) which is a great space saver and has a unique foot roller with a heating function that helps to de-stress. The brand also showed off its massage chair that comes with back 3D movement along with rolling and press function on foot.



Edimax Technology, a Taiwanese manufacturer of data networking products, showcased among other products its wireless AP controller Edimax Pro APC500 which is a device with web-based wireless network management system. The 2 x 2 AC1200 dual-band in-wall PoE access point which was also at the exhibition is a wireless solution designed to meet the needs of modern mainstream businesses. Its other sterling product is the Edimax AirBox: smart air quality detector which has temperature and humidity sensors. It is connected to a proven, advanced cloud network 24/7 so you can check data anytime and anywhere.

Gigabyte Technology, the international manufacturer and distributor of computer hardware products, displayed its classic ultra compact PCBRIX – a versatile compact PC available with a choice of processors. Redefining the desktop PC in terms of miniaturisation with a form factor that sits in the palm of a hand, BRIX offers leading performance in the tiniest of form factors.

VIVOTEK, a leading brand in global security surveillance, showcased its VIVOTEK H.265 cyber-security enhanced dome camera which is the new flagship H.265 dome network camera, embedded with Trend Micro’s anti-intrusion software, empowering it to automatically detect and prevent credential-based attack as well as block suspicious events, and enable users to enjoy higher levels of network security.

Thermaltake Technology, a manufacturer of PC case designs, power supplies, cooling devices and peripherals displayed its benchmark View 71 Tempered Glass Edition Full Tower Chassis which is designed to expand the legacy of the view series line-up. The features unrivaled cooling support and expandability surrounded in tempered glass for a one of a kind view.

Global intelligent systems leader Advantech also made its presence felt at the event. Advantech offers trusted, innovative products, services and solutions. The company displayed its benchmark product UTX -3117 which is a plug and play IoT gateway to simplify deployment with multi-connectivity, optimized thermal solution, wide range power input and IoT software integration. The offering is ideal for smart city, smart retail, smart energy and industry 4.0.

These and many other TE products will be displayed once again in India for people to experience them first-hand when Taiwan Excellence will participate in two more events during the year. From 17 to 19 May, these products will be showcased at the Taiwan Expo to be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Similarly, Taiwanese brands will also be a part of the Smart Asia convention to be held at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre in Bengaluru from 4 to 6 October.