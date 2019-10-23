Tahnaji: The Unsung Warrior set to a VFX-rich biopic

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was recently released and the movie is set to be a visual extravaganza with action sequences and grand locations to depict the life story of Tanaji Malushare.

Movies based on historical legends and period dramas portraying the valour have been the winning flavour for Bollywood for the last couple of years.

Speaking to AnimationXpress, NYVFXWAALA Business head Yogesh Chagg informed, “The movie is in the pipeline and it’s set to be big on the VFX front.”



Ajay’s Tanhaji will essay the role of Maratha commander Tanaji Malusare, who was celebrated for his part in the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD. Directed by Om Raut, the film will see Kajol reunite with Ajay on-screen almost after a decade, where she will play the role of Tanaji’s wife.

Poised to be Actor Ajay Devgn’s pet project, the movie will contain heavy VFX shots done by his own in-house VFX studio, NYVFXWAALA

The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Devdutta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Kailash Waghmare, Hardik Sangani, Luke Kenny, and Vipul Gupta.

Tahnaji: The Unsung Warrior is set to release on 10 January 2020