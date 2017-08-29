Swedish Studio garners praise for their first project, ‘Biomutant’ reveal at Gamescom

Swedish studio Experiment 101 unveiled their first project “Biomutant” at Gamescom, the world’s largest video game trade fair, last week.

Upcoming Swedish game “Biomutant” is an action-driven, open-world RPG, created by Stockholm-based studio Experiment 101. It was announced at the opening of this year’s Gamescom in Cologne. The reactions have been very positive and the game has quickly gained international attention.

‘We are overwhelmed by the fantastic response to Biomutant. It’s a very special feeling to finally be able to show what we have been working on in secret. Seeing the massive international interest and getting such enormously positive reactions, that really spurs us on to keep doing our utmost as we work towards finishing the game.’ says Experiment 101 studio head Stefan Ljungqvist.

Experiment 101 was founded by Stefan Ljungqvist, renowned industry veteran with a background at Avalanche Studios, along with Goodbye Kansas Game Invest who owns 50 per cent of the studio. Since it was founded in 2015, Goodbye Kansas Game Invest has invested in seven game studios. “Biomutant” is the first game announced, with more to come.

Biomutant is a real milestone for us, since it’s the first game we unveil since founding Experiment 101 together. Seeing hours-long queues at Gamescom is an extraordinary feeling. Goodbye Kansas Game Invest exists to help our partners create amazing game experiences, and I can’t think of better proof that we have achieved precisely that.’ says Peter Levin, CEO at Goodbye Kansas Game Invest CEO Peter Levin.