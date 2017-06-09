Swedish company launches VFX, CGI and motion capture facility Goodbye Kansas Studio

Goodbye Kansas – the fastest growing VFX, CGI, motion capture and animation company in Sweden – today sees the launch of their new brand Goodbye Kansas Studios, an integrated company consisting of more than 150 artists and producers.

Starting today, Goodbye Kansas Studios is the new brand replacing Fido, Bläck, Imagination Studios and Pixel Grinder, gathering all artists and producers from these under a new unified brand and company.

Goodbye Kansas Studios is where all VFX, CGI, motion capture and animation work will be conducted, by a multi-disciplinary team of renowned artists and producers, combining their extensive expertise to form a new creative structure. The studio has about 150 people, headquartered in Stockholm and with offices in London, Hamburg and Uppsala.

“We now further strengthen our IP production within film, television and games and with Goodbye Kansas Studios we take a big leap into the future, bringing the Swedish VFX and animation industry over the rainbow and beyond”, says Goodbye Kansas CEO Peter Levin.

Together with sister companies, Goodbye Kansas Game Invest and Infinite Entertainment, the studio is uniquely positioned to offer a combination of creative expertise and business acumen in development, investments, partnerships and production