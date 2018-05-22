Sushant Singh Rajput turns entrepreneur with Innsaei Ventures

Sushant Singh Rajput partners with entrepreneur Varun Mathur, making his entrepreneurial debut with the launch of Innsaei Ventures. Innsaei is an ancient Icelandic word for intuition. This is a first-of-its-kind venture that is working on the merging of intellectual property and emerging technologies.

“Emerging technologies are disrupting socio-cultural and economic structures at an exponential pace and this will impact key areas like education, employment, entertainment and health,” Rajput stated.

It aims to bring significant socio-economic and developmental transformations through creation and massification of intellectual property powered by emerging technologies.

“This is the right time to collaborate and to create innovative solutions that will allow at a large scale, for people to be better prepared for these disruptions and to maximise the positive potential of opportunities enabled by emergent technologies. We felt the immediate and important need to create a collaborative structure that would address this and Innsaei is a manifestation of that dream,” Rajput added.

Innsaei will have four verticals including content and communication, health and holistic wellness, education and learning, and business incubation.

“It is rare to have a movie star with this kind of depth of knowledge across such a diverse set of areas. Innsaei is the embodiment of Sushant’s thought leadership. It is a unique combination of strong intellectual property and emerging technologies that will allow us to maximise the potential of technological innovation,” said Innsaei Ventures co-founder Varun Mathur.