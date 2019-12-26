Survey finds ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ as the most anticipated movie of 2020

With the year coming to an end, movie buffs are eagerly anticipating the upcoming blockbuster films of 2020. The highly-anticipated movie apparently is Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to the 2017 DC extended universe film.

According to Atom Ticket’s survey, the top five most anticipated movies in 2020 have Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Widow taking spots one and two respectively. No Time to Die is on number three, followed by Fast & Furious 9 and Disney’s Mulan on number four and five in the list.

The first installment of Wonder Woman made $821.8 million and Wonder Woman 1984 is poised to make an even bigger splash.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince, Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva/Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord and Natasha Rothwell. The film opens on 5 June 2020.

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on 7 February 2020, The Batman on 25 June 2021, The Suicide Squad on 6 August 2021, Black Adam on 22 December 2021, Shazam! 2 on 1 April 2022, The Flash on 1 July 2022, and Aquaman 2 on 16 December 2022.