Supergirl: ‘Confidence Women’ Preview is out

The CW has released a preview for the upcoming episode Confidence Women of Supergirl. After the events of tonight’s Dangerous Liaisons, we have clarity that the mystery of what Andrea Rojas is only getting more intense However, Supergirl and her friends may be able to provide major answers.

According to the official episode synopsis we’ll be going back to Lena Luthor’s relationship with Andrea Rojas with the friends — though one might term them more as “frenemies” — looking at their history together.

PIECE TOGETHER THE PAST – While a new villain is under arrest at the DEO, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) uses him to try and understand who is responsible for the recent attacks. Meanwhile, Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) and Lena (Katie McGrath) think back on their tumultuous past. Shannon Kohli directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Nicki Holcomb.While it’s unclear if Confidence Women will have any direct ties to the upcoming crossover, schedule-wise we are getting close to Crisis on Infinite Earths. The multiverse-changing event is nearing– the event starts with Supergirl on Sunday.

Supergirl ‘Confidence Women’ debuts 10 November 2019.