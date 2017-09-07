‘Suicide Squad 2’ to finally commence as Gavin O’Connor appointed as writer-director

After long episodes of scepticism and negotiation farrago within the production, the makers of Suicide Squad sequel have finally found the man to helm the project.

Prima facie reports suggest well known Hollywood director Gavin O’Connor has been roped in to write and direct Suicide Squad 2, as Warner Bros studios’ can now finally go ahead with the much-stalled project.

David Ayer helmed the first part of the supervillain ensemble which went on to gross $745 million in worldwide collections. However, the movie garnered largely negative reviews while the fans were left disappointed too. In the aftermath, Ayer stepped aside to work in Gotham City Sirens, leaving a void in this project that would be filled only recently.

O’Connor has films like The Accountant, Jane Got a Gun, Warrior among a few else under his belt, but the anti-hero vehicle is set to be his biggest assignment to date. The 52-year old will now have his plates full by having to conjure a script from the scratch and get the filming underway, much to the production’s respite.

Based on DC Comics, Suicide Squad 2 will go on floors in mid-2018, with Margot Robbie, Will Smith and Jared Leto all confirmed to reprise their roles as Harley Quinn, Deadshot and the Joker, respectively.