Submarine’s new animated series ‘Undone’ debuts tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video

Undone, the ground-breaking animated series co-produced by award-winning production company, Submarine will debut globally on 13 September 2019, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Undone is a half-hour genre-bending animation series that explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma (Rose Salazar), a 28-year-old living in San Antonio, Texas. After getting into a near fatal car accident, she discovers she has a new relationship with time and uses her ability to uncover the truth about the death of her father (Bob Odenkirk).

In addition to Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel fame) and Odenkirk (Breaking Bad fame), the series also includes the voices of Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie, Siddarth Dhananjay and Daveed Diggs. Undone was produced with a contribution from the Netherlands Film Production Incentive.

Submarine is an award-winning production company that develops and produces feature films, scripted series, documentaries, animation and transmedia. Submarine has established itself as an innovative company, working across multiple genres and platforms, all with an international focus. It also owns the largest animation studio in The Netherlands. Apart from Undone, the studios’ upcoming projects include original drama series The Kollective, true crime series The Singh Case and animated feature Coppelia.