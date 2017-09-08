Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Films: All you need to know

The Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film (ITFS) is one of the most outstanding events for animated films worldwide. In 2017, ITFA celebrates its twenty-fifth anniversary edition. The festival offers the film-makers, production companies and directors a professional platform to show their films to a wide audience as well as to professional visitors. Animation film fans of all ages have the opportunity to admire animated short and feature-length film, series and transmedia projects for six days.

The festival presents a full up-to-date spectrum of animated film-making and its intersections with visual effects, architecture, art, design, music and games. The festival offers directors as well as production and distribution companies a platform to present their films to an interested and a large audience as well as countless members of the industry. In the spring the 2017, Stuttgart will once again become the centre of the world of animated films.

The festival has developed into a leading event for animated film in Germany and is regarded as one of the most important and biggest events for animated films across the world. Stuttgart’s city centre provides a one-of-a-kind background for the festival’s open-air film screening, lending them a truly special atmosphere. The large LED projection screen allows for shows of animated short films and popular features to be screened day and night, making ITFS a true film festival.

In 2017, more than 90,000 visitors came to Stuttgart and watched more than 1,000 films. Artistic animation and promotion of up and coming talent make up the core of ITFS. The various competition categories award cash prizes totalling more than 70,000 Euros. Together, the ITFS, the Animated Production Day, and the first-class industry conference FMX have developed into an important platform for financing and the development animated projects. The spotlight – Festival fur Bewegtbildkommunikation takes place alongside the ITFS, attracting member of the advertising industry to Stuttgart and bringing them into contact with the animated film scene.

Animation films produced after 1 October 2016 can be now submitted to the following categories:

International Competition (International short film competition)

Young Animation (International student film animation)

Tricks for Kids – shorts and series (International competition for short films and TV series for children)

AniMovie (International feature-length film competition)

Submission deadline: 1 December 2017

Call for submission for the following competitions will be made separately:

Animated Com Award International – Award for applied animation in the field of advertising

Trickstar Business Award – Award for innovative business concepts in the field of animation

German Animation Screenplay Award – Award for the best screenplay of a German feature-length animation film, also possible in English.

NEW: Germany’s Next Animation Talent – Pitching competition by Studio 100 Media GmBH for German children’s series project

Lapp Connected Award – Special prize for animated short films

Crazy Horse Session – 48H Jam – Live animation competition

The ITFS Stuttgart 2018 will be held from 24 to 29 April 2018.