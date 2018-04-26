Studio Gibhli’s works to come to life with the opening of a theme park in 2022

With imagining themselves in the magical and scenic lands of the movies of Studio Ghibli, the fans have a treat coming up in the near future by bringing the imagination of Hayao Miyazaki to life in form of a theme park. Opening in 2022 at Aichi Commemorative Park in Nagoya, Japan as per the announcement made by the local government, the park will probably see the works of Miyazaki.

One can expect rides based on the animated movies like My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away. The main gate will resemble the buildings and architecture from Howl’s Moving Castle. The theme park will showcase the iconic European-style brick buildings seen in many Ghibli movies along with statues of boars, spiders and other creatures evoking the symbolic and mythical scenes of Japan. The park will have natural trails as well nurturing the nature-lovers.

Studio Ghibli already operates a museum in the outskirts of Tokyo, which has seen a huge success since its inception in 2001, and is a must visit for Japanese animation lovers. It features a bookshop, café, and garden designed by Miyazaki himself and welcomes thousands of fans each year.

Opening in 2022, the launch of the theme park will mark a milestone for the studio’s future and hopefully it will see the same success as the museum.