Studio Gibhli Fest brings back ‘The Cat Returns’ this April

The most awaited Studio Gibhli Fest, a nine film monthly series of anime classics comes with a magical adventure, The Cat Returns. Created by Studio Gibhli’s talent-house who also produced My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away, it is a treat for the fans of the 2002 anime feature directed by Hiroyuki Morita. The event will play in movie theatres all over United States for three days, 22, 23 and 25 April.

The screenings on 23 April will be subtitled in English while the others will be dubbed in English.

The synopsis of the anime classic, The Cat Returns goes like this:

Haru is walking home after a dreary day of school when she spies a cat with a small gift box in its mouth crossing a busy street and she jumps in front of traffic to save the cat from an oncoming truck. To her amazement, the cat gets up on its hind legs, brushes itself off, and thanks her very politely. But things take an even stranger turn when later that night, the king of cats shows up at her doorstep in a feline motorcade. He showers Haru with gifts, and commands that she shall marry the prince and come live in the kingdom of cats!

Moviegoers nationwide can enjoy these events in more than 700 select movie theatres.