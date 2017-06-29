Studio 100’s ‘Blinky Bill’ starts on newly launched Nat Geo Kids in Latam

Studio 100 Media and National Geographic closed an agreement for the exclusive pay-TV rights of CGI animated series The Wild Adventures of Blinky Bill (52 x 12’) for the Latam (Latin America) territories, arranged by Studio 100’s exclusive distribution partner for Latin America, Comarex.

The Wild Adventures of Blinky Bill will air on National Geographic’s brand-new children’s multiplatform Nat Geo Kids. It is targeted at kids from four to seven years and will be aired on 1 July 2017 in Latin America, followed by Brazil this September.

Studio 100 Media head of global distribution Martin Krieger said, “We are delighted about this first agreement with National Geographic in Latam. Blinky Bill will be one of the first shows airing on this newly created kids’ brand. We are confident that our cheeky koala bear will entertain kids in Latin America with his hilariously funny adventures. With Comarex we have established a successful collaboration and fruitful partnership over the years and we highly value their experience and expertise in distributing in Latin America.”

Blinky Bill is a true Australian icon and comes back with new stories and adventures in a witty, modern CGI version of the classic series. The brand-new series is produced by Flying Bark Productions in association with Telegael Teoranta (Ireland) and Giant Wheel (India).

“At National Geographic we are always looking for the best content to develop the potential of our viewers. The launch of Nat Geo Kids is one of our biggest challenges, with the most demanding public, and we are very excited to share this opportunity with Studio 100. The Wild Adventures of Blinky Bill will contribute to develop the curiosity of the children through both exploration and entertainment”, said National Geographic Partners (Latin America) executive vice president Diego Reck.