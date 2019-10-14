Studio 100 Media’s premium content finds its way to Hungary through MTVA

Studio 100 Media has announced a new volume deal with Hungarian public broadcaster MTVA, according to which, the channel has secured exclusive FTA rights for more than 200 half hours of programming, a total of 390 episodes of premium kids’ content from the studio’s extensive library.

The deal will find the highly successful global animation brands Heidi (seasons one and two, 65 x 22’), Wissper (one and two, 104 x 7’), The Wild Adventures of Blinky Bill (52 x 12’), Nils Holgersson (52 x 13’), Miffy Adventures (seasons one, two and three 78 x 7’) and the live action adventure series Kosmoo (seasons one, two and three 39 x 25’) making their way to MTVA.

Commenting on the deal, Studio 100 Media Global Distribution head Dorian Bühr said, “We are delighted with our continuously successful collaboration with MTVA. We pride ourselves on delivering quality kids’ content which has universal appeal and with their proven track record, we are confident that they will be just as popular on MTVA as they have proved to be in other territories”.

Season two of Heidi is a vibrant and charming CGI series which is sure to enthrall children with its gentle storyline, timeless values and rich visual flavour. Currently in production, the series is slated for December 2019.