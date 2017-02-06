Studio 100 Media sells its CGI animated series ‘Nils Holgersson’ to Discovery Kids, India

Studio 100 Media announced today that it has sold the CGI animated series “Nils Holgersson” (52 x 13’) to Discovery Kids, India – Discovery Communications’ kids network. Discovery Kids has acquired the new series based on the successful book by Swedish author Selma Lagerlöf, the first female writer to win the Nobel Prize for Literature. Currently in production, the first episodes of the adventure series are already available to buyers. This agreement gives Discovery exclusive TV rights.



Commenting on the deal Studio 100 Media, head of global distribution, Martin Krieger said, “We are delighted about this collaboration with Discovery Kids, which brings our brand-new show Nils to viewers in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Discovery Kids is also home to one of our most well-known CGI programs ‘Maya the Bee’ and we are happy to continue our partnership with Discovery for this new title. Nils Holgersson is a well-known international brand and we are confident that the reimagined CGI series will be as successful as the 2D animation and will capture kids’ attention anew.”