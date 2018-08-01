Studio 100 Media launches its film-focused animation studio, Isar Animation

Munich-based producer and distributor Studio 100 Media has announced the launch of its own animation studio, Isar Animation to be housed at 100 Media’s Neumarkter Strasse Munich headquarters.

With workstations for up to 40 artists, the new feature-focused studio will be responsible for CGI work such as modelling, texturing, shading, lighting, FX, compositing and rendering on the company’s own film productions. In addition, it will also offer services for commissioned work from third parties and co-productions.

Scheduled to open its doors this coming October, Studio Isar Animation, together with its other animation studios, Flying Bark Productions in Australia, Studio 100 Animation in France and Little Airplane Productions in the USA, the Studio 100 Group will now be able to provide production services inhouse for all segments of its upcoming film production slate.

The launch will also strengthen partnership opportunities for Studio 100 Film mainly the sales division for international animated films with development, production and international distribution coming from a single source.

For its first project, Studio Isar Animation will take over the CGI work on the animated feature, Maya the Bee – The Golden Orb (working title), which is expected to be completed in 2020.

This third Maya the Bee CGI-animated feature of the popular kids and family franchise will be co-produced by Studio 100 Media with Flying Bark Productions.

The film has already been pre-sold internationally, including the U.S, France and Poland. The FFF Bayern is supporting the production with 1.57 million euros from its international co-productions funding program.

The upcoming feature will follow Maya the Bee Movie–The Honey Games, which premiered earlier this year. The franchise first launched in 1912 as a children’s book by German author Waldemar Bonsels. It has since inspired a comic book series, a Japanese anime TV series in the mid-70s and Studio 100′s current CGI series, which launched in 2012.

Isar Animation will offer modelling, texturing, shading, lighting, FX, compositing and rendering for its own original CGI-animated film productions, besides service work on third-party commissions and co-productions.