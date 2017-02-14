Studio 100 Film strikes multi-picture deal with Cinema Republic for ‘Maya the Bee’ and ‘Princess Emmy- The Movie’

International film sales company Studio 100 Film has signed an agreement with Cinema Republic for the rights to the second and third “Maya the Bee” CGI feature films and also to “Princess Emmy – The Movie”. Cinema Republic has acquired the theatrical, TV and home video rights to all three movies for South Korea. Maya the Bee 2 – The Honey Games will be completed by end of 2017; the third Maya movie is planned for end of 2019 and Princess Emmy – The Movie is set for delivery in May 2018.

“We are excited about this first collaboration with Cinema Republic that allows three of our movies to travel to South Korea. We all look forward to the new movies and hope that Maya’s brand-new adventures and Emmy’s captivating story will entertain children and families in South Korea,” says Studio 100 Film, director of business operations, Thorsten Wegener.

Maya the Bee 2 – The Honey Games is produced by Studio 100 Media, in co-production with Australian animation company Studio B Animation and in association with Flying Bark Productions. Munich-based Studio 100 Film is the worldwide sales agent. When an overenthusiastic Maya accidentally embarrasses the Empress of Buzztropolis she is forced to unite with a team of misfit bugs and compete in the Honey Games for a chance to save her hive. Fortunately, her best friend Willy, the loveable but clumsy ants Arnie and Barney and her trustworthy advisor, Flip the grasshopper will be by her side.

Studio 100 Media is also producing Princess Emmy – The Movie together with its parent company Studio 100 NV (Belgium) and Red Kite Animation as co-producer. Munich-based Studio 100 Film acts as sales agent for the worldwide rights to ‘Emmy’. The movie directed by Piet de Rycker (Laura’s Star, Little Polar Bear) tells the story of a young princess who is severely put to the test and risks everything in order to win the right to possess a truly remarkable gift.