Studio 100 Film inks distribution deal with Volgafilm

Studio 100 Film and Volgafilm have closed an agreement for the rights to the animated feature film Vic the Viking – The Magic Sword. Volgafilm has acquired the distribution rights as well as other audio-visual exploitation rights for home entertainment, pay TV, free TV and VOD including SVOD for Russia, Ukraine and the Baltics including Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Vic the Viking – The Magic Sword is produced by Studio 100 Media, Studio 100 Animation, Belvision Production in co-production with SND – M6 Group, ZDF and BNP Paribas Fortis Film Finance. The animated movie is set for delivery in December 2019. Studio 100 Film acts as the international sales agent and is located at Loews Office #653 during AFM 2019.

Volgafilm CEO Sergei Yershov comments, “We have been closely observing the growth in quality of animated features produced by Studio 100 in the past few years. VOLGAFILM is an undisputed leader in the distribution of animation in Russia, Ukraine and other countries in CIS. We have managed to achieve unprecedented success with LITTLE PRINCE, BALLERINA and QUEEN’S CORGI and we certainly hope that this animation from Studio 100 will be embraced by our audience and look forward to working on it.”



Vic the Viking – The Magic Sword

Vic would love to accompany his father Halvar on his adventures. But Halvar thinks Vic is too small and too feeble for the rough life of the ‘strong men’ on board. However, Vic has other qualities: He has a bright mind and thinks before he acts! The adventure begins when Halvar wins a magic sword from Sven The Terrible. And, it proves to be uncontrollable: Ylva, Vic’s mother, is transformed into a statue of pure gold. Vic is determined to save her with the help of Leif a young warrior, Ylvi and a rather unconventional squirrel help him. Leif knows of a legendary island where the magic of the sword can be broken. The journey there leads our heroes to “Pirate Paradise” and gives them a hair-raising rendezvous with the most powerful storm waves on earth and brings them to the end of the world. And of course, Sven The Terrible follows them in order to get his lost sword back. Only when they have reached the island Vic realizes that Sven is not their biggest problem. The real danger is hidden among them and the effort is enormous: The fate of the whole of mankind is at stake…

Studio 100 Film Director Operations Thorsten Wegener says, “We are delighted with our cooperation with Volgafilm and we have found a perfect distribution partner for our feature film. Vic’s adventures are the perfect example to show kids that it is not important to be the strongest, but that even the smallest person can make a change and save the day if he or she acts cleverly. This offers a lot of potential for kids around the globe to identify with and we are convinced that Vic the Viking – The Magic Sword will entertain audiences of all ages.”