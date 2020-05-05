Streaming star PewDiePie signs a secret deal with YouTube

Streaming star PewDiePie will make the Google-owned video platform Youtube as his exclusive online stage. PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, had amassed over 100m followers in 2019 and where his videos have racked up more than 25 billion views was the time when he abruptly announced he was leaving the YouTube platform.

He said returning to YouTube was a “natural fit” as he looked for new ways to connect with fans. The deal comes three years after YouTube, owned by Google, ended a separate deal with the video maker over anti-Semitic posts.

“YouTube has been my home for over a decade now and live streaming on the platform feels like a natural fit as I continue to look for new ways to create content and interact with fans worldwide,” Kjellberg said in a release.

Kjellberg the 30-year old Swedish vloggercreateTtd a YouTube channel in 2010 and began uploading videos of Minecraft and Amnesia game play, according to the service. They showed him playing and commenting on videogames he played.

His channel has evolved to include a range of comedy and reaction videos as well as popular videos about topics catching fire on various online platforms.In 2019 PewDiePie announced he would no longer be making videos for YouTube and would instead create content exclusively for Dlive – a live-stream platform that promised better financial returns for its content creators. At the time PewDiePie said he was taking a break from YouTube because he was “feeling very tired”.